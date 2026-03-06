Rubio tells Arab counterparts that conflict with Iran will last several more weeks — media

WASHINGTON, March 6. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in phone calls with his counterparts from Arab countries that the operation against Iran is expected to continue for several weeks and Washington currently maintains no dialogue with Tehran, Axios said, citing sources.

According to the sources, "Rubio told Arab foreign ministers in a series of phone calls Thursday that the war is expected to last several more weeks." According to Rubio, the US military is current military focused on striking Iranian missile launchers, stockpiles, and plants. The Secretary "told the ministers the U.S. goal is not regime change — while simultaneously making clear Washington wants different people running the country," Axios said.

Rubio, also said that "there is currently no U.S. dialogue with the Iranian regime, and that any talks now would undermine ongoing military objectives," it added.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.