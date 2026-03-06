Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated nine communities in the Kharkov, Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of February 28 - March 6, including Sosnovoye in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlements of Neskuchnoye and Krugloye in the Kharkov Region and Bobylevka in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. <…> Over the past week, Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Drobyshevo and Yarovaya and on March 5 they gained control of the settlement of Sosnovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Reznikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active offensive operations. <…> During the past week, Battlegroup East units kept developing their offensive and liberated the settlement of Gorkoye in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Veselyanka in the Zaporozhye Region through well-coordinated operations," it said.

Russian troops deliver seven precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations over the past week, the ministry reported.

"On February 28 - March 6, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered seven combined strikes, hitting energy facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, transport, aerodrome and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, trains with armament and military equipment, ammunition depots, sites for the production and storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,500 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy tanks and armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,500 personnel, nine tanks and armored combat vehicles, 124 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and seven electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 56 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 24 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 personnel, 24 armored combat vehicles, 139 motor vehicles, 21 field artillery guns and five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 23 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,035 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,035 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 27 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,035 personnel, two tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, including six Western-made armored vehicles, 102 motor vehicles, 18 field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 41 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,425 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 52 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,425 personnel, five tanks, 52 armored combat vehicles, 83 motor vehicles, 14 field artillery guns and nine electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,185 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,185 personnel, 26 armored combat vehicles, 53 motor vehicles and seven artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 375 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 375 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 87 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, 18 electronic warfare stations and 20 ammunition and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,154 Ukrainian UAVs, 22 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,154 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 22 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 62 guided aerial bombs, 22 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles, a Flamingo long-range cruise missile and 2,154 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys eight Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed eight Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed eight uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 119,960 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,060 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,681 multiple rocket launchers, 33,654 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,999 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.