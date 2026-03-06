US president may American troops to Iran for ground operation — magazine

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has admitted that American troops could be sent to Iran for a ground operation if necessary, Time reported, citing the US leader.

According to the magazine, Trump believes that the goals of the US military campaign can be achieved within four to five weeks. However, he "did not rule out the possibility" of sending ground troops to the Islamic Republic. This is a decision that the US is "trying to avoid," Time noted. The US leader also said that military operations against Iran will continue until Washington achieves all of its goals. "I have no time limits on anything. I want to get it done," Trump told the magazine.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that Tehran is ready for a potential US ground operation and confident in its ability to resist the American military.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US military plans for Iran do not currently include the use of ground forces in Iran, noting at the same time that such a possibility cannot be ruled out.