Iran unafraid of ground operation, has strength 'to kill everyone' — envoy

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Iran is not afraid of a ground operation, it is even eager for it, because the country has the strength to "kill everyone," ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Vesti.

"As for the ground operation, we welcome the ground operation. Let them come to our borders, because there we can kill them all. Now they are striking from afar, from the air," he said, commenting on reports of a possible US military ground operation.

"As for the ground operation, we will undoubtedly fight back, because the entire Iranian people will resist there. We have clear goals and objectives. And we can fight them back. So they can't scare us with a ground operation, we even welcome it. Let them come to our borders."