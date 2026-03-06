US investigation points to likely US responsibility in Iran school strike — agency

WASHINGTON, March 6. /TASS/. US military investigators have found that American forces were likely responsible for the recent strike on an Iranian girls' school, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, it is unclear how much longer the investigation will last or what evidence US investigators are seeking before the assessment can be completed.

Israeli sources told Reuters that Israeli and US forces had divided their attacks in Iran both geographically and by target type, with Israel striking missile launch sites in western Iran, and the US was attacking such targets, as well as naval ones, in the south.

Tehran announced on February 28 that the US and Israel had carried out a strike on a girls’ school in the southern Iranian city of Minab. According to the latest data, the attack killed 165 people, mostly students, as well as their parents and teachers. Another 95 people suffered injuries. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for an investigation into the attack, stressing that responsibility lied with the forces that had carried it out.