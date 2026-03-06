WHO confirms attacks on 13 medical facilities in Iran — TV

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. Thirteen medical facilities in Iran have been attacked during the current military conflict, according to the American television channel NBC News, citing World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The organization is also investigating reports that at least four medical workers were killed in the strikes. As the channel emphasizes, Ghebreyesus did not identify those responsible for the attacks or provide any other details.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.