US-Israeli strikes on Iran

WHO confirms attacks on 13 medical facilities in Iran — TV

The organization is also investigating reports that at least four medical workers were killed in the strikes

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. Thirteen medical facilities in Iran have been attacked during the current military conflict, according to the American television channel NBC News, citing World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The organization is also investigating reports that at least four medical workers were killed in the strikes. As the channel emphasizes, Ghebreyesus did not identify those responsible for the attacks or provide any other details.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Israeli jets attack Al-Jamous neighborhood in southern Beirut — source
According to a source in the civil defense service, Israeli aircraft remain in the skies over Beirut, and a new series of air strikes is expected
Russian government to soon discuss halting gas exports to Europe — Deputy PM Novak
Alexander Novak said Russian gas accounted for more than 12% of European supply
Orban faces real danger from Kiev — Duma deputy
Alexey Chepa noted that the Ukrainian special services had already been involved in attempts on the lives of world leaders
Hungary suspends transit of essential cargo to Ukraine — Orban
The restrictions will remain in place until Kyiv resumes oil supplies, the Hungarian prime minister emphasized
Price of Russian ESPO oil up 12% since start of crisis in Hormuz Strait
The demand for Russian oil is strengthening as a replacement for lost or delayed Middle Eastern barrels
High time for Kiev to do everything to make talks successful — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine is well aware of what needs to be done, Dmitry Peskov said
US wants Ukraine's drone interceptors due to shortage of Patriot missiles — FT
According to the newspaper, Gulf countries are using expensive Patriot missiles to shoot down Iranian drones
US investigation points to likely US responsibility in Iran school strike — agency
According to the news agency, it is unclear how much longer the investigation will last or what evidence US investigators are seeking before the assessment can be completed
Israel, US prepare to reduce intensity of strikes on Iran — Kan
The US and Israeli militaries came to a conclusion "that strikes cannot continue for long at the unprecedentedly high pace"
Fitch believes the Strait of Hormuz will be closed for less than a month
The agency’s analysts assume that all countries in the Middle East will be able to cope with the consequences of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz within their current rating levels
Russia intends to continue cooperation with Iran on promising projects
According to Sergey Tsivilyov, the Russia-Iran cooperation will not be halted despite any challenges
US to regret sinking Iranian frigate in international waters — top diplomat
There were about 130 sailors about the sunken frigate, Abbas Araghchi added
Iranian forces claim responsibility for attack on Ben Gurion Airport — press release
The IRGC also reported having hit the Israeli Defense Ministry building
Press review: Israel opens second front as Trump shows no clear Iran strategy outlook
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, March 3rd
Russian Battlegroup East’s T-80BVM tank withstands 18 hits from Ukrainian drones
The tank commander with the battlegroup, call sign "Aza," added that the tank completed its assigned missions
Civilian facilities suffer damage in US, Israeli strikes on Tehran — TV
According to the media outlet, two residential buildings, a medical center and a gas station suffered severe damage
Russia to support Asia by halting LNG supplies to Europe — expert
This is more likely to refer to redirecting LNG supplies, rather than pipe gas, Sergey Kaufman said
Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov calls at Vietnamese port
Representatives of the Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Naval Base Command met the Russian sailors on arrival
Iran war creates shortage of missiles for Patriots — Handelsblatt
The Persian Gulf countries alone spent about 800 missiles in the early days of the conflict
Iran ready for possible US ground operation — Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that Tehran is confident it can withstand the American military
Pentagon chief tenders resignation over disagreements with Trump
The letter mentions disagreements between the president and Mattis on strategic issues, including relations with Moscow and Beijing
Russia receives no requests for assistance, weapons supplies from Iran — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia's consistent position is well-known to everyone
Israeli military announces strike on Hezbollah facilities near Beirut
A source in Beirut’s civil defense authority said the air strike targeted Haret Hreik, one of the most densely populated suburbs on the south of the Lebanese capital
Iran carries out another missile attack on Israel — TV
The Israel Defense Forces said it had detected the launch and started intercepting the missiles
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate for March 6 to 78.19 rubles
The official yuan rate has been raised by 9.98 kopecks to 11.35 rubles
Iran strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, airbase — IRGC
The Khorramshahr 4 heavy missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with a 1-ton warhead, were launched at dawn today
Chinese embassy warns US against disrupting energy cooperation between Beijing, Moscow
The normal economic, trade and energy cooperation between China and Russia does not target any third party, Liu Pengyu said
Iran lost 60% of missiles, 64% of launchers — US leader
Donald Trump said that Iran's "missiles are gone"
IN BRIEF: On further developments around Druzhba oil pipeline
Hungary believes Zelensky is blackmailing Budapest by blocking oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline
Russia’s T-72B3M tank has enormous upgrade potential — Rostec
The state corporation noted that the T-72B3M remains a modular tank that can be quickly "reconfigured" to meet specific threats and challenges
Iran strikes US military headquarters near airport in Abu Dhabi — state broadcaster
The broadcaster reported of multiple explosions heard near the airport
'Wild' statements by Israel, Europe’s disregard for NPT: Russian envoy's remarks
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia will address European officials’ irresponsible statements regarding nuclear weapons before the International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran permitted two ships of friendly countries to pass through Strait of Hormuz
Iran hit more than ten ships, including tankers, in the Strait of Hormuz since the moment when the US and Israel attacked it on February 28
Iran downs fourth US MQ-9 Reaper drone since start of escalation
The army's air defense systems destroyed one modern US MQ-9 drone in the skies over the province of Lorestan, the Islamic Republic’s army press service said
IRGC Navy claims to have driven US aircraft carrier away from Iranian coast — TV
According to the TV broadcast, USS Abraham Lincoln and the accompanying destroyers retreated and moved more than 1,000 km away from the Iranian border
Putin meets with Central African Republic president on eighth visit to Russia
The leaders of the two countries plan to discuss the development of cooperation between Moscow and Bangui in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres
Planes carrying Russian soldiers returning from Ukraine land in Moscow Region
200 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime
US scrambles to find resources to continue its Iran war for at least 100 days — Politico
Gerald Feierstein, a former senior US diplomat, called the war "a completely ad hoc operation that nobody actually understood or believed that military action was imminent"
Iraq says not party to Iran war, does not interfere in affairs of its neighbors — agency
Iraq rejects war and considers dialogue and negotiations to be the only way to solve problems in the region, Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said
Trump wants to personally participate in choosing Iran’s leader
Speaking about the process of choosing the new head of the Islamic Republic, the US president said the Iranian Assembly of Experts is "wasting their time"
Pavel Durov blocked on TikTok
Telegram co-founder had over 156,000 subscribers
US Treasury issues license for transactions with Rosneft's German subsidiaries
The expiration date is not specified in the document
Man, teen wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol
Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported as a result of the attack
US Treasury secretary confirms permission to India to buy Russian oil loaded on tankers
Scott Bessent also added that the US anticipated that New Delhi will ramp up its purchases of US oil
Dmitriev predicts start of era of total energy collapse in EU
"By refusing Russian energy, the EU has shot itself in the foot so many times that no feet are left," Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Washington examines several candidates for future governance of Iran — Trump
Donald Trump emphasized that the US "wants to go in and clean out everything" in Iran
Trump says would accept aid from any nation in Iran war when asked about Ukraine — Reuters
According to the news agency, Vladimir Zelensky previously said that Ukraine had received a specific request from the US for help in dealing with in the Middle East
Bahrain destroys 65 out of 75 missiles since start of Iranian strikes — military
The military recorded the launch of 124 unmanned aerial vehicles, 88 of which were shot down, and another 36 fell without reaching their targets
Russian Pacific Fleet ships make business call at a Myanmar port
It noted that over the next few days, the Russian navy men will have the opportunity to experience the culture and local attractions, and will also participate in friendly sports competitions with naval personnel from the host country
Collapse of security framework, aggression against Iran — Shoigu's statements
The Russian Security Council Secretary called the US and Israeli aggression against Iran an unprecedented disregard for international law
Iran depleting missile stocks of US, its allies with cheap drones — newspaper
According to a report cited by The New York Times, it will take years for factories to produce enough interceptor missiles
Iran launches more than 500 missiles, 2,000 UAVs since February 28 — agency
The Islamic Republic used both cruise and ballistic missiles in the attacks
About 1,000 vessels crowded in Persian Gulf — Reuters
The aggregate hull value of these ships is above $25 billion
War of depletion with uncertain timeframe: Experts, media on US attack against Iran
A recent drafting of additional military specialists points to the fact that the US administration was "not fully prepared for the consequences" of the conflict
IN BRIEF: What is known about IAEA's adoption of pro-Ukrainian resolution
Russia, the United States, China, and Niger voted against the resolution
Iranian mission to UN calls claims that Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz baseless
Iran remains committed to international law and freedom of navigation, the Iranian mission said
Mideast crisis to worsen as Iran's proxies turn active — former Russian ambassador to Iran
Alexander Maryasov highlighted the impact of the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, describing it as a pivotal event that has intensified anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments within Iran
Russia can leave EU gas market earlier — Putin
Other markets now open, President said
Finland’s nuclear plans show its reluctance to be ‘second rate NATO member’ — expert
Nikolay Novik explained that, in practice, lifting the ban does not mean deploying nuclear weapons on Finnish territory
Russia’s international reserves up $13.9 bln over week — Central Bank
International reserves as of the close of business on February 27, 2026 stood at $811.1 bln
European stock markets close in the red on Thursday
The Paris CAC 40 closed at 8,030.90 points, down 1.68%
Israel reports massive air strikes on Tehran — TV
Israeli warplanes are delivering "strikes on infrastructure" in the Iranian capital, the TV channel said
Azerbaijani leader says army at high alert, recalls 2023 attack on embassy in Iran
Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan was ready to demonstrate its strength against any hostile force
Russia has drone superiority in Zaporozhye Region — serviceman
According to a strike UAV operator with the 1251st Motorized Rifle Regiment, call sign "Znakhar", the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles are currently suffering considerable losses
US, Israeli strikes hit residential areas in Tehran — TV
The Tehran University area also came under attack on Friday morning
Russia sees no reason to suspect Ukraine talks with US may be cover-up — Lavrov
"We see no such reason because we are maintaining direct contact with American colleagues," the Russian top diplomat stated
Russian troops fighting for Popasnoye near Konstantinovka in DPR — expert
South of Verolyubovka, the Russian forces managed to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions, Andrey Marochko said
US secretary of war claims Iran did not shot down F-15 fighter
"CENTCOM pointed out that those reports of an F-15 being shot down are false," Pete Hegseth said
Iran’s Tasnim news agency reports blasts on US military base in Qatar
No other details are known at this point
US to take additional measures to bring oil prices down — Trump
The US leader noted that "the oil seems to have pretty much stabilized"
West’s real threat to nuclear non-proliferation: statements by Russian envoy
Double standards are unacceptable in nuclear and physical nuclear security, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stressed
US presidential advisers urge declaring victory over Iran as soon as possible — CNN
The officials fear that the US will be drawn into a protracted war
Backbone of Ukrainian forces is made up of mobilized troops — expert
According to Sergey Khairudinov, the most motivated units are assigned to the most critical and difficult areas, as well as breakthroughs
Israeli PM suspects White House of conducting separate talks with Tehran — TV
According to the sources cited by Channel 12, Benjamin Netanyahu asked the White House for clarification on this matter
Iran expresses concern regarding incident in Nakhchivan — Azerbaijani foreign minister
The Iranian side and the military have begun an investigation into this incident
Zelensky says no Druzhba pipeline restart without €90 bln EU loan
The head of Kiev regime said that he did not intend to allow an independent commission to assess the condition of the Druzhba pipeline
UAE mulls freezing Iranian assets — WSJ
According to the newspaper, UAE officials have already privately notified Iran about the possibility of taking such measures
US missed its chance to reach deal with Iran — Araghchi
"Chance for unique deal burned after the 'America Last' cabal obscured 'significant progress' we made in negotiations," the Iranian foreign minister said
Two killed, 12 wounded in Ukrainian attack on shop in Kherson Region
At least two people are in critical condition
China to carry out resolute strikes against separatists in Taiwan — report
According to the report, the People's Republic of China will promote peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait
US reports striking Iranian Navy’s drone carrier
The ship caught fire
Press review: US could use Kurds against Iran as NATO unwilling to drop expansion plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 5th
France to boycott on state level 2026 Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Italy
Earlier, delegations from Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland announced their decision to boycott the official Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympics
US, Venezuela agree to restore diplomatic relations — Department of State
The government of Venezuela is ready for a new stage of constructive dialogue with Washington, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said in a communique
Iran tells US in recent talks it does not want to possess nuclear arms — ambassador
Tehran also proposed various options for resolving this issue, Kazem Jalali said
Arab League foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting on March 8 — MENA
The ministers will discuss Iran's aggression against a number of Arab countries
West’s war against Russia, NATO’s role in Middle East war: Lavrov’s statements
Russia sees no reason to suspect that the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement with the participation of the US are a "smokescreen", the top diplomat said
Gas price in Europe exceeded $650 after Putin’s remarks on ending EU supplies
The price of the April futures contract at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to about $655 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 54.615 euro per MWh
Iran has to deliver strikes on neighboring states due to US military bases — ambassador
Iranian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Gholam Hossein Yadegari noted that the US forces were hiding behind the backs of Iran's friendly, fraternal neighboring countries
US has no problems with Russia and China stemming from Iran war, says Pentagon chief
According to Pete Hegseth, he has no message for Russia and China on this issue
Three US drones presumably downed off Iran’s coast — TV
The exact location and causes of the incident have not been disclosed
West’s pressure on Russian energy sector produced no result — RDIF CEO
Kirill Dmitriev noted that Russia’s energy partners have made a wise strategic choice
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Nine people seek medical assistance after Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol
A five-storey apartment block was seriously damaged
Russian troops liberate Yarovaya community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,215 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Russian UAV units begin combat operations in Kramatorsk in Donetsk region
An FPV drone operator lets civilian vehicles pass freely, the Volunteer Corps operating within Russia’s Battlegroup South said
US sinks 24 Iranian Navy warships — US leader
Donald Trump also claimed that Iran’s Air Force, air defenses and military command networks have also been destroyed
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Yemeni Houthis ready for military action against Israel in defense of Iran — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova underscored the clear risk of the conflict spreading further, warning that "the ongoing US and Israeli aggression against Iran could trigger a broader armed confrontation across the Middle East"
US attack on Iranian frigate IRIS Dena kills over 100 sailors
The frigate was attacked by a US Navy submarine and sank off the coast of Sri Lanka
One civilian wounded in Kiev’s shelling of DPR in past day
Four houses, two cars in Donetsk and an ambulance vehicle in Gorlovka were damaged
