Another Ukrainian barred from wearing ‘propaganda’ helmet at 2026 Olympics

MILAN, February 12. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) has banned Ukrainian short-track speed skater Oleg Gandey from wearing his own helmet at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy because it has a political slogan on it, the Obshchestvennoye news website reported citing the athlete.

This is the third reported case of Ukrainian athletes attempting to use provocative sports gear during the ongoing Olympics.

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) barred Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladislav Geraskevich from wearing a prohibited helmet.

On February 10, the IOC prohibited Ukrainian freestyle skier Yekaterina Kotsar from wearing a helmet with political "propaganda."

Ukraine’s Gandey, 26, was set to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in the short track speed skating 500-and 1,500-meter disciplines.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.