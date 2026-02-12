Iranian satellite Jam-e Jam 1 enters orbit by Russian Proton-M launch system

TEHRAN, February 13. /TASS/. The Iranian telecommunications satellite Jam-e Jam 1 was launched on Thursday aboard a Russian Proton-M carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.

According to the message, the satellite was placed into orbit by a Proton-M rocket and is regarded as Iran’s first public broadcasting satellite in geostationary orbit. Jam-e Jam 1 is expected to play an important role in the infrastructure of the country’s state broadcaster.

Earlier reports said that a Proton-M rocket carrying the Electro-L No. 5 hydrometeorological satellite had successfully lifted off from pad No. 81 at the Baikonur spaceport.