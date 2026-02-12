BRUSSELS, February 12. /TASS/. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has undertaken to provide Ukraine with $35 billion in military support, UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey has told reporters.

"I can confirm that today at UDCG we pledged a total of 35 billion dollar worth of new military aid for Ukraine," he said during a press conference aired by NATO’s official web page.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that sending more military aid to Ukraine delays a solution to the conflict and makes those who supply arms partially responsible for brutal military crimes committed by the Ukrainian military.