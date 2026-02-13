Ukrtransnafta management not allowing to resume oil pumping via Druzhba

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Ukrtransfta operator, which provides for oil transit via the territory of Ukraine, is technically ready to resume oil pumping via the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia but company management is not authorizing the restart, several informed sources in the oil sector told TASS.

The Ukrainian company eliminated the contingency at the Brody line operation and dispatch station in Ukraine as early as on February 6, the sources said. Oil transportation over the Mozyr-Brody main oil pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia was halted in late January by a request of the Ukrainian side but the exact cause of the shutdown is not known. "Technical readiness to resume oil transportation is in place but there is no decision of Ukrtransnafta management to resume transportation," they added.

Ukraine blocked oil supplies to Hungary from Russia over the Druzhba oil pipeline to create difficulties for the Hungarian government on the verge of parliamentary elections, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said earlier.