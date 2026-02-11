Lavrov tells US to keep out of regions that don't concern it

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. In its contacts with US officials, Russia is calling on Washington to refrain from encroaching on parts of the world that are far from the US and have no impact on its security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In our interactions with our US colleagues, we continue to promote the idea that it is necessary to work together in a spirit of mutual respect and not encroach on parts of the world that are far from the United States and have no impact on US security," he said at the State Duma.

In this regard, the foreign minister stressed that despite Washington's statements that its only area of interest is the Western Hemisphere, the US is actually "working hard to push its interests" in other regions too.

"They are actively trying to promote their interests in the Middle East, for example via the Board of Peace. You can also look at the situation around Iran," Lavrov clarified. "The Asia-Pacific region, the Taiwan Strait, and the South China Sea have also been declared key areas of American interest." "This is basically a bid for global dominion," the foreign minister noted. The top Russian diplomat also stressed that security issues have highlighted the need for strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington, but the US administration has not yet signaled its readiness to begin such talks. "We have not yet entered into strategic dialogue with the Trump administration. We are ready for it, but they are still considering it. However, we are always open to such communication. It is long overdue," Lavrov concluded.