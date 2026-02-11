{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Lavrov tells US to keep out of regions that don't concern it

The foreign minister stressed that despite Washington's statements that its only area of interest is the Western Hemisphere, the US is actually "working hard to push its interests" in other regions too

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. In its contacts with US officials, Russia is calling on Washington to refrain from encroaching on parts of the world that are far from the US and have no impact on its security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In our interactions with our US colleagues, we continue to promote the idea that it is necessary to work together in a spirit of mutual respect and not encroach on parts of the world that are far from the United States and have no impact on US security," he said at the State Duma.

In this regard, the foreign minister stressed that despite Washington's statements that its only area of interest is the Western Hemisphere, the US is actually "working hard to push its interests" in other regions too.

"They are actively trying to promote their interests in the Middle East, for example via the Board of Peace. You can also look at the situation around Iran," Lavrov clarified. "The Asia-Pacific region, the Taiwan Strait, and the South China Sea have also been declared key areas of American interest." "This is basically a bid for global dominion," the foreign minister noted. The top Russian diplomat also stressed that security issues have highlighted the need for strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington, but the US administration has not yet signaled its readiness to begin such talks. "We have not yet entered into strategic dialogue with the Trump administration. We are ready for it, but they are still considering it. However, we are always open to such communication. It is long overdue," Lavrov concluded.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Lavrov
Ukraine crisis
Zelensky blocks peace in Ukraine to profit further from conflict — Russian senator
Natalia Nikonorova noted that the West was increasing pressure on Zelensky to organize elections
Read more
Diplomat says he hopes India-US deal will cause no trouble in Moscow’s ties with New Delhi
Trade volumes between India and Russia have been reasonably high, but potential is even higher, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Azerbaijan, US to develop Middle Corridor, Trump Route
The two countries intend to expand cooperation to promote economic growth and regional connectivity
Read more
Top Russian diplomat describes Putin-Trump relationship as 'excellent'
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that "this mutual fondness, this mutual respect, is the underlying factor for understandings reached" during the Russia-US summit in Anchorage
Read more
Domodedovo Airport to undergo restructuring
Sheremetyevo Airport CEO Mikhail Vasilenko did not specify the number of companies that could be liquidated or consolidate
Read more
West’s 'colonial superiority complex' and New START limits: Lavrov speaks in parliament
The foreign minister stated that Russia had learned a lesson from communicating with the West on the UN platform and no longer believed in the West’s basic decency
Read more
Baku, Washington to cooperate on transit of critical minerals
The agreement envisages both public and private investments in infrastructure development
Read more
Russia never received 20-point 'document' on Ukraine, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister noted that only fragments of it appeared in the media
Read more
All guarantees discussed with Ukraine in Istanbul now null, void — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minster pointed to how these guarantees were formulated
Read more
US studies possibility of capturing tankers with Iranian oil — newspaper
According to the newspaper, in this way, Washington wants to try to induce Tehran to strike a deal limiting its nuclear program
Read more
Macron's statements about dialogue with Russia aimed at provoking US ‘jealousy’ — senator
The same can be said about Europe's recently intensified contacts with China, Konstantin Kosachev noted
Read more
Kiev's forced evacuation of children tears families apart — ombudswoman
Maria Lvova-Belova said it was especially shameless that Ukraine was threatening to take away parental rights
Read more
Moscow seeking options to resume work of Russian House in Baku — cooperation agency head
Yevgeny Primakov says that Moscow, Baku still have an intergovernmental agreement on cultural centers in force
Read more
Europe, Kiev proposing 'treaty of tolerance' instead of human rights protection — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled Washington's proposals for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, noting that "the American proposals included the need to restore the rights of Russian-speaking people"
Read more
Russia to take tit-for-tat measures in case of Greenland’s militarization — Lavrov
At the same time, the Russian foreign minister recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position that the issue of Greenland "does not directly concern" Moscow
Read more
Azerbaijan, US to create working groups to implement Charter on Strategic Partnership
The list of working groups' areas of expertise includes trade, defense, AI
Read more
Achieving special op goals to help build Eurasian security architecture — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that Moscow prioritizes "promoting cooperation through multilateral associations involving Russia"
Read more
Su-57 fighters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces got new tracking sensors — experts
One of the main changes in the modernized Su-57 aircraft is the upgraded 101KS onboard optical-electronic self-defense system, the experts said
Read more
Drone attack damages multi-story building in Russia’s Volgograd Region
The regional governor says a kindergarten and a factory were also damaged
Read more
Russia monitoring signals sent by Europe following change in US policy course — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, European countries have come to their senses and are now trying to send Russia signals
Read more
Israel seeks US push for Iran to halt missile program — newspaper
According to the report, Israel is also advocating for a halt to uranium enrichment and the removal of existing stockpiles outside the Islamic Republic
Read more
EU to blacklist former Russian Olympic chief, chess federation head
EU sanctions imply a ban on trips to EU countries and the immobilization of assets in European banks
Read more
Orban calls EU's new plan for Ukraine's accession declaration of war against Budapest
The Hungarian prime minister argues that those advocating for Ukraine’s EU membership aim to bring the opposition Tisza party to power
Read more
5 civilians killed, 9 wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on Zaporozhye Region during day
The head of the municipal area says the attacks targeted a bread delivery truck with a visible sign, a man on a bicycle
Read more
Court's 2018 decision to block Telegram still not overturned — source
The executives of the messenger appealed against the ruling, but the plea was dismissed
Read more
Russia outpaces NATO in applying combat experience gained in Ukraine — commander
According to Pierre Vandier, at this point Ukraine is seeing a drones and robotics battle
Read more
Zelensky may announce holding elections, referendum in Ukraine — FT
According to the report, both votes may take place before May 15
Read more
Russia will not sign unfavorable peace treaty, but compromises possible — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that after the establishment of peace, Moscow will not tolerate "any threats to the security of Russia"
Read more
Russia grateful to DPRK for help in liberating Kursk Region from Kiev’s militants — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with North Korea makes a "significant contribution to the creation of a Eurasian security architecture"
Read more
Russian troops push frontline westward from Gulyaipole after liberating Zaliznichnoye
Units of Russia's Battlegroup East advanced by more than 5 km west of Gulyaipole
Read more
Norway’s army chief speaks in favor of setting up military hotline with Moscow
Eirik Kristoffersen also added that Norway and Russia still maintain some direct contact over search and rescue missions in the Barents Sea
Read more
Kremlin spokesman expresses regret Telegram fails to comply with Russian legislation
Dmitry Peskov opined that it would be better if Telegram and other restricted services complied with the requirements of Russian legislation
Read more
Moscow to return all historically Russian lands to their 'rightful home' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that linguistic, cultural and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev’s authority must be restored
Read more
Macron calls for common borrowing tool for EU countries to 'defeat dollar hegemony'
The French president assured that the initiative he proposed would not apply to existing state debt
Read more
Work of Russian houses in Europe facing restrictions — cooperation agency head
Yevgeny Primakov says that the activities of the Russian House are suspended in certain European states
Read more
Lavrov tells US to keep out of regions that don't concern it
The foreign minister stressed that despite Washington's statements that its only area of interest is the Western Hemisphere, the US is actually "working hard to push its interests" in other regions too
Read more
Kiev’s attacks against CPC is cause for major concerns — Russian ambassador
Alexey Borodavkin said the situation had recently evened out and the consortium continued its operations
Read more
Top EU diplomat plans to propose list of concessions to demand from Russia
According to Kaja Kallas, everybody has to understand that the sides need Europe to have a peace deal
Read more
Press review: Epstein files hit UK government as Russia seeks role in Trump peace route
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 10th
Read more
Egyptian president receives Russian foreign intel chief
During the talks, the sides discussed recent developments in the region and in the world and agreed on the "necessity of strengthening Russian-Egyptian cooperation to prevent new spirals of escalation in the Middle East"
Read more
FACTBOX: Drone attack on southern Russia causes plant fire, apartment damage
Emergency services are conducting operations to locate and dispose of possible drone debris
Read more
EU perpetuates Biden’s 'failed' policies even after his retirement — Russian special envoy
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna stated that European countries deserve to have their sovereignty respected, while the EU often punishes the states that refuse to follow its policy
Read more
One killed in college shooting in southern Russia
The regional branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry reported earlier that a student had opened fire in the lobby of an educational facility
Read more
Russian troops liberate Zaliznichnoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Europe’s, Kiev’s interference with US peace plan, Russia’s security: Lavrov’s statements
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Russia is always ready to search for a balance of interests but will never sacrifice its own security
Read more
Syrian government army being withdrawn from Kurdish-populated Hasakah city
According to the statement, units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are leaving the city to return to their bases outside it
Read more
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 170 UAVs in past day
According to the regional crisis response center, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district with 45 UAVs, killing a man and wounding a woman who continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis
Read more
Lavrov says Russia, US found balance of interests in Anchorage, Europe rethinking it all
The United States at that time sincerely wanted to help resolve the crisis, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Lavrov says after Alaska summit it was possible to agree on peace treaty on Ukraine
In Anchorage, the sides found approaches that were based on the American initiative, American proposals, and opened the way to peace, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
French president calls on European leaders to resume dialogue with Russia
Emmanuel Macron sees the need "to arrange the resumption of European discussions with the Russians"
Read more
Russian troops fit Kuryer ground robot with flamethrower — defense source
The system has demonstrated high effectiveness
Read more
Sheremetyevo Airport's passenger traffic could total 43.1 mln people in 2026
The figure could decline by less than 1% compared to 2025
Read more
US attempts to link trade to Ukraine conflict unacceptable — senior Russian diplomat
"There should be no place for such sanctioning and such linkages," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
US Treasury authorizes supply of oil, gas exploration goods, technology to Venezuela
The authority also exempted the operations on the maintenance of ports, airports from sanctions
Read more
Russia to boost production of Supercam drones in 2026 — Unmanned Systems
The Supercam S350 reconnaissance drone is one of the primary unmanned aerial vehicles used by Russian troops in the special military operation zone in Ukraine
Read more
Trump wants to remove Zelensky from power because he hinders peace — French politician
The leader of the French political party Les Patriotes Florian Philippot called this "a disaster for a man who has clung to power without elections for two years"
Read more
Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies
Russia’s Su-35S aircraft, considered among the most dangerous fighter jets in the world today, have been redeployed to Syria
Read more
Ten people killed in shooting at school in western Canada — TV
Another 25 people are undergoing examination at a medical facility
Read more
Issue of keeping membership in WTO is challenging — Lavrov
The WTO is experiencing crisis at present, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Rostov Nuclear Power Plant operating normally after overnight drone attack
The NPP representatives stated that radiation levels at the nuclear power facility and in the surrounding area were normal and did not exceed natural background levels
Read more
Kremlin experience unique yet has similarities with diplomatic service, spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov noted that these are both forms of public service
Read more
'Wrong when one country strangles another' — Kremlin on US-induced fuel crisis in Cuba
Dmitry Peskov says that it is bad when there is no fuel for medicine delivery, patient transportation
Read more
Moscow notes positive changes in conditions for Russian House in US — agency head
Yevgeny Primakov says it is too early to announce a recovery of full-scale operations of the center
Read more
Ukraine targets funeral procession in Zaporozhye Region: what we know
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik called the attack a despicable act by Satanists in the Ukrainian military
Read more
Figure skater Gumennik introduced as Russia’s champion before performing at Olympics
Russian athletes are competing under a neutral flag and are prohibited from displaying any connection to their country
Read more
Russia-Armenia relations enter new phase amid 'challenging' realities — diplomat
Sergey Kopyrkin expressed hope that the recent visit to Moscow by speaker of Armenia’s parliament Alen Simonyan on February 5 and 6 will give an impetus to further movement on this track
Read more
Telegram hardly serves as provider of communication between front line fighters — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that it is difficult to imagine such a scenario
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
Kiev loses 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
US license for Venezuelan oil prohibits deals with persons from Russia, Iran, DPRK, Cuba
This also applies to persons from the People’s Republic of China
Read more
German-British startup announces successful test of hypersonic missile prototype
Serial production of the HS1 is planned to be launched by 2029
Read more
Lavrov talks US reluctance to follow through with peace proposals, security architecture
While Russia and the United States could have embraced broader cooperation following the summit in Anchorage, the opposite trend has been observed
Read more
Domodedovo's new runway may require investment for reconstruction
Sheremetyevo Airport CEO Mikhail Vasilenko emphasized that the new runway was constructed in violation of construction norms and regulations
Read more
Paris manipulates data to portray itself as tech leader — report
According to the Global Fact-Checking Network, behind Paris' loud proclamations lies "a substitution of actual budgets with long-term promises"
Read more
Russia’s UAZ plant releases Hunter all-terrain vehicle for special military operation
"The People's Front interacts with soldiers in all areas, so it understands their needs," Irina Kim said
Read more
State Duma to hear Lavrov's speech, discuss ban on credit card betting
In accordance with the corespondent bill, credit card issuers may bear responsibility for the betting with the use of their products
Read more
Press review: France aims to join Ukraine talks as EU weighs frozen Russian assets move
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 11th
Read more
No plans to participate in first meeting of Board of Peace in Kremlin — spokesman
The topic of the Board is still being studied by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Zelensky’s circle denies report about plans to hold elections soon — media
"As long as there is no security, there will be no announcements regarding elections," the source said
Read more
Russia’s new R-SAVER-1 boat control range is virtually unlimited — manufacturer
The twin-engine boat is capable of reaching speeds of up to 55 knots over a distance of up to 350 nautical miles
Read more
Ukraine reports destruction of its key drone plant with damages reaching $35 mln — media
Ukrainian air force Deputy Commander Pavel Yelizarov did not specify when exactly the plant was destroyed
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about current issues with Telegram’s operation in Russia
There have been more than 11,000 complaints from Russian users regarding Telegram’s operations over the past 24 hours, according to Downdetector’s data
Read more
US seeks to advance its interests globally, not to divide zones of influence, says Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister the US has declared that Washington has other concerns in the Western Hemisphere besides European security issues
Read more
Trump demands half ownership of bridge between US, Canada
The US leader stressed that otherwise he will not allow this bridge to open
Read more
Russian scientists create most powerful computer in country
The operating principle of the quantum computer is based on collective oscillations of the ion chain, the developers said
Read more
Board of Peace cannot replace UN, Lavrov says
The Russian Foreign Minister also called the UN Secretariat a highly politicized instrument of the world organization "a highly politicized instrument"
Read more
Russia ready to go as far in relations with India as New Delhi wants — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia and India "have several projects in the pipeline, many of them with no parallel that others might have"
Read more
Venezuela resumes oil supplies to Israel — Bloomberg
The cargo is transported for Bazan Group, the top crude oil refiner in Israel
Read more
Chinese diplomat hopes Russia, US to soon resume dialogue on New START
Beijing hopes that the US responds to the international community’s expectations
Read more
Lavrov says BRICS never works against anyone, but refuses to depend on West’s whims
The top diplomat said Russia fully recognizes the need to develop supply chains, routes, and related infrastructure
Read more
Kremlin confirms Moscow’s contacts with France
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow took note of French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the need to resume relations with Russia
Read more
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
Read more
Iran, Russia to sign two documents on Rasht — Astara railway construction
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a last-year meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Iranian authorities had already purchased more than 100 kilometers of the 160-kilometer Rasht–Astara railroad section
Read more
India started reducing Russian oil purchases — US Trade Representative
Russia continue to be the largest oil supplier to India despite West’s attempts to meddle in this cooperation, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov told TASS earlier
Read more
Former Toyota and Volkswagen plants in Russia to resume car production in 2026 — minister
Anton Alikhanov also added that the Industry and Trade Ministry is proposing to develop additional tools to protect Russian business investments in the event of the possible exit of foreign automakers
Read more
Europe has withdrawn 95% of gas it pumped into storage facilities for heating season
Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to around 623 mln cubic meters on February 9
Read more
Colombian president reports assassination attempt against him
His helicopter had to change the route due to the threat of being fired upon, Gustavo Petro says
Read more
Szijjarto calls latest EU sanctions proposal targeting Russian energy ‘outrageous’
Peter Szijjarto stated that he did not believe Western sanctions could influence Russia
Read more
Algeria on the brink of rupture with France in wake of TV program — GFCN
Kamel Mansari, a GFCN expert and editor-in-chief of the Algerian publication Le Jeune Independent, said that the situation has never been worse
Read more
Putin doesn't use messaging apps, only specialized communication — Kremlin
"He's the head of state," Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Shooting at vocational school in Krasnodar Region: what we know
According to preliminary information, a student at a trade school in Anapa opened fire with an unidentified weapon in the institution's lobby
Read more