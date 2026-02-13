No Europeans at upcoming Geneva talks on Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement in Geneva will involve representatives of Russia, the United States and Ukraine, with no European participation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, this will be a strictly trilateral format, so only Russia, the US and Ukraine. There will be no Europeans," he said when asked whether representatives of the European Union or international organizations might participate in any capacity.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. A second round was held there on February 4-5.

On February 13, Peskov announced that the next round of trilateral negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement would take place on February 17 and 18 in Geneva between Russia, the US and Ukraine.