MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow will return all historically Russian lands to their 'rightful home' in line with the aspirations of all the Russians in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a ceremony marking Diplomatic Workers' Day.

"The people of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya have expressed their will through referendums. We will complete the process of returning these historically Russian lands to their native harbor in full accordance with the aspirations of these people," the top Russian diplomat stated.

"The linguistic, cultural and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev’s authority must be restored, along with the eradication of another root cause of the conflict: the military threat to Russia’s national security coming from Ukraine," the foreign minister stated.