New round of negotiations on Ukraine to be held February 17-18 in Geneva — Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
© Sofya Sandurskaya/TASS

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. A new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will take place in Geneva, with the Russian delegation to be led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

"The next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will also be held in a trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine format on February 17-18 in Geneva," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"This time, the Russian delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky," Peskov clarified.

On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place. Following the talks, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. According to him, the delegations from Russia and Ukraine intend to continue consultations on conflict resolution in the coming weeks.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held on January 23-24, also in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.

All questions on New START should be addressed to US — Russian deputy foreign minister
Russian position has been repeatedly stated at all levels, Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia pushes Ukrainian troops out of two towns in Zaporozhye Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko says that the servicemen are clearing the territories of the towns
Russian Battlegroup North specialists create new type of anti-UAV protection for artillery
The add-on protection system has already been successfully tested by artillery crews, and work is currently underway to improve it, taking into account feedback from soldiers on the front lines
Russia tests new air defense fire support information system in special op zone — Rostec
The Pantsir and airspace control systems, developed by the High Precision Systems holding company, are currently on display at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia
Trump says he will talk to Iran as long as he likes
US President also said that a deal could be achieved over the next month
Merkel presidential bid rumors unsettle Merz camp — Bild
Another source of concern for the German Chancellor’s entourage, according to the magazine, are Angela Merkel’s plans to play a more active role in the political and public life of the country
Israeli premier says won't come to US for inaugural Board of Peace meeting
Benjamin Netanyahu will participate in the annual AIPAC conference virtually, and, therefore, will not fly to Washington next week
MFA comments on Kiev’s attacks, Russians in Cuba, says Europe stalls settlement in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Western nations did not abandon their aspirations to "tear" Belarus away from Russia
Netanyahu believes conditions may be created for good deal with Iran
The Israeli PM stressed that he "expressed general skepticism regarding the nature of any agreement with Iran" during the meeting with the US President Donald Trump
Ukraine contact group agrees to deliver $35 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine — Healey
Moscow has repeatedly stated that sending more military aid to Ukraine delays a solution to the conflict
Russia ready to drive hard bargain with US — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that Moscow is facing "extreme hostility from Europe which has become the main sponsor of the Kiev regime and a systemic opponent of Russia"
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
Rubio urges allies to rethink roles as global order shifts
The problem was mentioned in many private conversations between US officials and the allies, the secretary of state says
Lavrov tells US to keep out of regions that don't concern it
The foreign minister stressed that despite Washington's statements that its only area of interest is the Western Hemisphere, the US is actually "working hard to push its interests" in other regions too
Russia wouldn’t want US tariffs over aid to Cuba, but trade is at zero anyway — Kremlin
The US administration announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that dare to supply Cuba with fuel
Another child reunites with family in Russia, commissioner says
Four boys and a girl aged between four and 15 will reunite with their families in Ukraine
Russia delivers precision strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Iranian satellite Jam-e Jam 1 enters orbit by Russian Proton-M launch system
According to the state newswire, Jam-e Jam 1 is the first Iran's public broadcasting geostationary satellite
Russia to respond to potential deployment of US long-range missile in Germany — diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the issue of missile deployment in Germany
US hockey players start their Olympic run with victory over Latvia
The US team defeats Latvia 5-1
Russia to skip first Board of Peace meeting — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "work to formulate Moscow’s position on the Board of Peace is ongoing"
Five states' withdrawal from Ottawa Convention to weaken European security — diplomat
According to Gennady Gatilov, this move came as no surprise to the Russian side and wasn’t out of the ordinary
Trump may abandon Ukraine settlement in coming weeks — magazine
The US president is trying to concentrate on the upcoming midterm elections in the Congress
Rutte is engaging in verbal escalation, threatening Russia — legislator
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that Russia had repeatedly affirmed its non-aggressive stance toward European nations, criticizing NATO for allegedly exaggerating the so-called Russian threat to justify increased militarization and soaring defense budgets
Rubio plans to discuss halting imports of Russian energy resources with Hungary, Slovakia
These countries are "very cooperative" with the US, the official says
Russian president's press service uses AI — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov says some people are "afraid of new things" but will accept AI sooner or later
US revenue from sales of Venezuelan oil exceeds $1 bln — NBC News
According to the broadcaster, in the coming months, Washington will be able to sell an additional $5 bln worth of Venezuelan oil
Russia to send batch of oil to Cuba as humanitarian aid — Russian embassy
Russia’s ministry of economic development has recommended Russian tourists refrain from visiting Cuba amid the "fuel emergency" in the country
Russia’s Pacific Fleet detachment of ships set out on mission in Asia-Pacific
As part of the upcoming activities, the corvettes and tanker will conduct a series of exercises in the region and make routine port calls at friendly nations
Japan’s steps brought relations with Russia to point of no return — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that in Tokyo and other Japanese cities rallies were held on "the so-called Day of Northern Territories" on February 7, where claims to Russia’s Kuril Islands were raised
Israeli president says no decision yet on Netanyahu pardon request
The hearings of the prime minister's case have been postponed or cancelled since December 2024
Moscow, Yerevan to hold talks on restoring two railway segments in Armenia
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said the total length of railway segments to be restored is about 1.6 km and 12.4 km
Szijjarto accuses Zelensky of blocking oil supplies to Hungary via Druzhba pipeline
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, "Zelensky apparently believes he can put the current government in a difficult position during the upcoming parliamentary elections by disrupting the country’s energy supply"
Ukraine may agree to withdraw from Donbass — The Atlantic
Vladimir Zelensky says basic questions in the security guarantee deal with the US "remain unsolved"
Macron says talks with Putin unlikely in near future
France is "preparing the ground" for the conversation, the president has sent the diplomatic adviser to Moscow, he says
Advanced Sarma MLRS becomes major attraction of Russia’s exposition at Saudi arms show
The Sarma MLRS was demonstrated jointly with the Supercam S350 UAV and the Planshet-A automated artillery fire control system mounted on the Atlet armored platform
Press review: Putin and Lukashenko miss Board of Peace meeting as EU pushes nuclear talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 12th
FACTBOX: Fifty-eight Ukrainian drone strikes on southern Russia, casualties reported
Three people sustained injuries as a result of the Ukrainian drone strike in the Volgograd Region
Senior Russian senator meets with Iranian ambassador
Konstantin Kosachev expressed support and solidarity with the people of the republick
Russia’s Sarma MLRS serves as effective response to American HIMARS — expert
Ruslan Pukhov added that the Sarma is in line with the trend toward transforming artillery into high-precision weapons
Arctic Council effectively blocked as West dismantles cooperation — Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko says NATO, EU "want to confront" Russia, China in the region
UN envoy to Cyprus praises Russian peacekeepers for their work
The servicemen monitor the ceasefire line, the buffer zone, do intercommunal work, Khassim Diagne says
UN not yet invited to Board of Peace meeting in Washington — official
Stephane Dujarric says Ramiz Alakbarov may coordinate UN, Board of Peace cooperation
Russian lawmaker urges Rutte not to hurl threats at world's largest nuclear power
Leonid Slutsky emphasized the dangers of such rhetoric, noting that issuing such threats is profoundly reckless
Lavrov says BRICS never works against anyone, but refuses to depend on West’s whims
The top diplomat said Russia fully recognizes the need to develop supply chains, routes, and related infrastructure
Destruction of Lasar Group plant deals serious blow to Ukraine's war effort — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the higher-ups within Lasar's Group, which has a broad network of industrial sites, has until now been "greatly favored by Kiev’s leadership, not least due to corruption-related interests"
EU imposes sanctions on Russian media amid shortcomings of local outlets — top lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that citizens of European countries "are tired of the hypocrisy and lies of their leaders"
Zelensky exploits Western media rumors to mock US — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk believes that such actions put the American president in an awkward position
Ukraine to receive $38 bln worth of Western weapons in 2026 — defense ministry
Among other things, the UK has pledged to allocate an additional $500 mln pounds for Ukraine’s air defenses
US confirms withdrawal of its forces from al-Tanf military base in Syria — Reuters
The US ceded control of this facility to Syrian troops
Venezuela seeks to strengthen cooperation with US, become leading oil producer
Interim President Delcy Rodriguez says that the country welcomes US, other investors
Germany faces volunteer shortfall for Lithuania brigade — Der Spiegel
So far, only 197 servicemen have volunteered to join the 203rd Tank Battalion of the required 414, the 122nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion managed to enlist only 181 of 640
Metals consumption in Russia fell by 18% in 2024-2025 — Severstal CEO
The Russian metallurgical sector has been traditionally export-oriented, Alexander Shevelev noted
Ukrainian intel agent tortured by Kiev after saving elderly woman’s life
Sergey Mykhailov explained that the elderly woman’s rescue was used as a pretext for accusing him of sympathizing with Donbass residents
Trump wants to remove Zelensky from power because he hinders peace — French politician
The leader of the French political party Les Patriotes Florian Philippot called this "a disaster for a man who has clung to power without elections for two years"
EU leaders to shift to 'multi-speed Europe' model — Politico
This model would allow member states to voluntarily join further integration initiatives, leading to the creation of groups within the bloc based on their level of integration
Dismantling non-proliferation system serves US nuclear dominance — newspaper
According to the publication, the steps taken by Washington point to "a significant shift in its nuclear policy" and could "threaten to reignite a nuclear arms race that the world can ill afford"
Two power plants damaged in Kiev — energy minister
Denis Shmygal expressed optimism that repairs could be completed within two days
Moscow Zoo celebrates 162nd anniversary
The Moscow Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Europe
Taiwan, US sign trade agreement on tariff reduction — newspaper
According to the publication, the rate of US duties on Taiwanese imports will be maintained at 15%, while Taiwanese semiconductors and related goods will receive the most favorable treatment when supplied to the United States
Some US companies want to return to Russian market — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow is interested in cooperation with Washington, stating that this involves practical interaction
No US security guarantees for Kiev before peace deal with Moscow — Politico
According to the report, the territorial issue remains "the main sticking point" at the talks
IIHF chief Luc Tardif calls for Russia's swift return to intl ice hockey
The decision would mean that "the world is getting a little better," Luc Tardif says
South Korea’s nuclear sub plans may increase tensions on Korean Peninsula — Russian envoy
Georgy Zinovyev argued that cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the United States on a project to build a nuclear submarine could, under certain circumstances, conflict with the Non-Proliferation Treaty
EU should be at negotiating table with Russia to discuss European security — Macron
According to the French leader, "all of this needs to be prepared at the European level, in order to be ready for a discussion when the time comes"
Russia’s Ufa submarine heads from Baltic Sea to Pacific — Russian Defense Ministry
The main attack system is the Kalibr-PL armed with high-precision missiles
Two camps have emerged in Europe regarding interaction with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that some continue to adhere to the previous approach, "completely short-sighted, irrational, and unreasonable"
Venezuela's acting president calls on young people to fight for peace, democracy
Delcy Rodriguez also pledged to fund 400 production projects with youth participation
Russia’s first high-speed train to be tested in 2027
The test site will be the route segment from Zelenograd to Tver
NATO chief says it is up to US to build dialogue with Russia
Mark Rutte emphasized that the US was "constantly updating" Europe on the peace process
Putin approves regulations on General Staff of National Guard troops
The decree comes into force on the day of its signing
US to unveil Gaza reconstruction plan at upcoming Board of Peace meeting — agency
US officials say President Donald Trump likely to announce a "multi-billion-dollar fund"
Russian envoy urges UN to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Yemen
We are adamant that consistent, professional and constructive cooperation with all Yemeni forces will lead to decisions that can make it possible to ensure sustainable humanitarian access, Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Russia’s inexpensive drones prove effective against Baba-Yaga copters — security source
The drones are often destroyed in such attacks, but their cost is incomparable, differing by dozens of times
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.29%, the RTS Index ticked up by 0.65%
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
Chilean president denounces blockade of Cuba as crime
Chile, Latin American states to support Cuba by donating to UNICEF, Gabriel Boric says
Russia holds about 20% of global DFA market — Alfa-Bank CEO
$129.5 bln is the global volume of the DFA market
US border agents down party balloons with laser, mistaking them for drug cartel drones
It turned out that the experimental laser system used by the military can, according to the publication, "pose serious risk to commercial aviation"
Russia to provide Cuba with material assistance — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that, while there is no immediate prospect of coordinated action within the BRICS alliance, various options remain on the table depending on how the situation evolves
US secretly sends nearly 6,000 Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the US Department of State has purchased approximately 7,000 Starlink terminals over the past few months, most of them in January
US businesses to receive no security guarantees for activities in Venezuela — energy sec
Chris Wright says today's environment for business in the country is "meaningfully better" than two months ago
FACTBOX: What is known about arrest of former head of FESCO Group
The company is providing the necessary assistance to law enforcement agencies
3D printing equipment, new UAVs: Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup South
Andrey Belousov held a meeting at a command post of one of the Battlegroup South's units, listening to reports from commanders on the current situation in the area of responsibility and troop operations
Midad signs term sheet on purchase of Lukoil's foreign assets — Reuters
Midad agreed to place its all-cash offer in escrow while the companies seek the necessary regulatory clearances, including from the US
Foreign brands to eventually return to Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov says that Russia is interested in product diversity, investments
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup South
According to the Defense Ministry, Battlegroup Commander Lieutenant General Sergey Medvedev reported to the defense chief on the progress of offensive operations by the battlegroup’s forces
US completes withdrawal of troops from Syria’s al-Tanf base — CENTCOM
The US Department of War started consolidating US locations in Syria in April 2025
Moscow to return all historically Russian lands to their 'rightful home' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that linguistic, cultural and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev’s authority must be restored
FACTBOX: What is known about growth of Russia's foreign debt to over $60 bln
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier that Russia's national debt is one of the lowest among major developed countries
US to redirect aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford from Caribbean Sea to Middle East — NYT
According to the report, the ship's crew has been notified that it will join the strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf
Belgorod Region hit hard in most recent attack by Ukraine — Russian deputy PM
Additional financial and organizational support measures will be provided to the region
Polish company reports failure of subsea power cable to Sweden
The operator says does not suspect a "deliberate act" behind the malfunction
US, Iran ready to compromise on Tehran’s nuclear deal — Turkey’s top diplomat
"It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries," Hakan Fidan said
US, China, India among top three countries in AI competitiveness — Indian envoy to Russia
Stanford University's Global AI Vibrancy Tool has ranked India third in the world for AI competitiveness, behind only the US and China, and ahead of established technology leaders such as South Korea, Japan, and the UK, Vinay Kumar said
Two Israeli nationals violate border with Lebanon, army says
IDF troops were dispatched to the scene, located the civilians, and returned them safely to Israeli territory
Another Ukrainian barred from wearing ‘propaganda’ helmet at 2026 Olympics
This is the third reported case of Ukrainian athletes attempting to use provocative sports gear during the ongoing Olympics.
Moscow court arrests ex-head of FESCO Group in case of embezzlement
Andrey Severilov and FESCO Group Vice President Boris Ivanov were detained on Wednesday in Moscow
Romania needs three to four years to meet euro adoption criteria, president says
Nicusor Dan says the country is yet to meet the deficit and debt indicators
Maduro innocent, remains Venezuela’s legitimate leader — authorized president
Delcy Rodriguez added that she is fulfilling the presidential duties in strict compliance with the constitution of Venezuela
US, UK, French citizens see World War III coming — poll
The survey was also conducted in Germany and Canada
