New round of negotiations on Ukraine to be held February 17-18 in Geneva — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. A new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will take place in Geneva, with the Russian delegation to be led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

"The next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will also be held in a trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine format on February 17-18 in Geneva," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"This time, the Russian delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky," Peskov clarified.

On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place. Following the talks, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. According to him, the delegations from Russia and Ukraine intend to continue consultations on conflict resolution in the coming weeks.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held on January 23-24, also in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.