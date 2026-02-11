Russia to respond to potential deployment of US long-range missile in Germany — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia will respond to the potential deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"So, if they opt to follow the path of building up military capabilities against Russia, they should understand that we will create equally, or even more effective counter-force capabilities. And instead of a balance of military restraint, one that is reasonable and takes into account the national interests and security of all parties, there will be a balance of threats and counter-threats," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the issue of missile deployment in Germany. "We have never been seeking to dodge such discussions, but when the Americans withdrew from the Intermediate-Rage Nuclear Forces Treaty, the first thing we did was to declare a moratorium on the deployment of such missiles. We said that we will not deploy such systems as long as American systems are not deployed to Europe. That’s all," he noted. "What else could be done? If they were responsible politicians who really care about the interests of security of their countries, they should have said, ‘yes, we will be acting this way.’"

However, in his words, jingoist sentiment prevails today. "What Europe is now doing is trying to build security against Russia," Grushko emphasized.