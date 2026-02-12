Russia holds about 20% of global DFA market — Alfa-Bank CEO

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The share of Russia in the global volume of the digital financial assets (DFA) market is about 20%, Alfa-Bank CEO Vladimir Verkhoshinsky said at the Alfa Talk DFA: New Market Architecture conference.

"The Russian market is rather developed at present. It is one of the most developed markets globally. Ten trillion rubles ($129.5 bln is the global volume of the DFA market. The Russian share in it is 1.5-2 trillion rubles ($19.4-25.9 bln). It is approximately 20% of the entire global DFA market," the chief executive said.

The domestic infrastructure in this segment is at an advanced level, Verkhoshinsky stressed.