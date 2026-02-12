Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup South

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected Battlegroup South, holding a meeting at one of its command posts, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting at a command post of one of Battlegroup South's units, hearing reports from commanders on the current situation in the area and troop operations," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, Battlegroup Commander Lieutenant General Sergey Medvedev reported to the defense chief on the progress of offensive operations by the battlegroup’s forces and the details of enemy actions.

Belousov praised the effectiveness of the battlegroup’s combat operations and handed state rewards to the service members who had displayed bravery, courage and valor.