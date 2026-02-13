World enters new phase of open conflicts and wars — Merz

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. The world has entered a new era marked by open conflicts and wars, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared at the Munich Security Conference, according to a TASS correspondent.

"We have entered a new phase of open wars and conflicts that keep us on edge and are transforming our world more profoundly than we have anticipated for many years," he stated.

Merz emphasized the disintegration of the rules-based international order. "We must be even clearer: this order, despite its imperfections even at its peak, no longer exists," he asserted.