MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Europe has split into two camps: some say it is necessary to engage with Russia, while others continue to adhere to a "short-sighted approach," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out at a briefing.

"Two camps have emerged in Europe. Some are increasingly beginning to say that, despite everything, it is necessary to start talking with the Russians. And this aligns with our approach," the spokesman emphasized.

At the same time, he noted, some continue to adhere to the previous approach, "completely short-sighted, irrational, and unreasonable." "The idea that one should sever all contacts and under no circumstances resume them. This is political illiteracy, political myopia, nothing more," Peskov concluded.