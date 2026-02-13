Russia’s Northern Fleet is very strong — German Defense Minister

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said that Russia's Northern Fleet is very strong.

"The Russian Northern Fleet is highly active in the Arctic with nuclear-powered submarines and its fleet," the minister warned. "We are talking about a very, very strong military maritime power there." "These are very, very powerful naval forces we're talking about," Pistorius told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, raising the topic of Germany's participation in NATO's Arctic Sentry mission.

The Northern Fleet is an operational-strategic formation of the Russian Navy. Its missions include "implementation of measures to protect the integrity and inviolability of the territory of Russia" and maintaining naval strategic nuclear forces in constant readiness in the interests of nuclear deterrence. The fleet’s flagship is the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser The Pyotr Veliky. The Russian Northern Fleet consists of more than 40 submarines and over 40 surface ships and boats.