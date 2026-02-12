Netanyahu believes conditions may be created for good deal with Iran

TEL AVIV, February 12. /TASS/. Circumstances could be created for reaching a good agreement between the United States and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated before departing from Washington, where he had met with White House host Donald Trump the previous day.

"A number of issues were discussed, but in fact, the meeting was focused on the negotiations with Iran. I think that the circumstances he [Trump - TASS] is creating can create the conditions for achieving a good agreement [with Tehran]," Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu’s remarks, disseminated by his office, mentioned that during the meeting with Trump, the prime minister "expressed general skepticism regarding the nature of any agreement with Iran," but "said that if an agreement is indeed reached, it must include elements that are extremely important for Israel." "This concerns not only the nuclear program. It also concerns ballistic missiles and Iran’s proxies [in the region]," he explained.

The Israeli prime minister added that "Gaza and the entire region" were also touched upon during the conversation.