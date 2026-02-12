Maduro innocent, remains Venezuela’s legitimate leader — authorized president

NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. US-captured Nicolas Maduro remains Venezuela’s legitimate leader, the republic’s authorized president Delcy Rodriguez told NBC News.

"I can tell you President Nicol·s Maduro is the legitimate president. I will tell you this as a lawyer, that I am. Both President Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are both innocent," she said.

She added that she is fulfilling the presidential duties in strict compliance with the constitution of Venezuela. "And from the amount of work that I have, from how busy I am, I can tell you it’s very, very hard work and we’re doing it completely day by day," she added.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.