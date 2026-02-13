Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated four communities in the Kharkov, Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions over the week of February 7-13 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units established control of the settlements of Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region and Sidorovka in the Sumy Region through active offensive operations. <…> Over the past week, Battlegroup West units gained control of the settlement of Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy, fuel and transport facilities used for military purposes over the week, the ministry reported.

"On February 7-13, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, energy, fuel and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, materiel and missile/artillery armament depots, military airfields, sites for the production, storage and launch of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,425 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and three border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,425 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 81 motor vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and 45 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,130 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and eight armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,130 personnel, a tank, eight armored combat vehicles, 106 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 30 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 925 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 925 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 12 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 925 personnel, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, 12 armored combat vehicles, 71 motor vehicles and 15 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 1,895 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 1,895 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks and 29 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,895 personnel, five tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 53 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,830 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,830 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 57 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, seven assault regiments and two unmanned systems battalions of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,830 personnel, a tank, 57 armored combat vehicles, 90 motor vehicles and eight artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 280 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 65 motor vehicles, nine artillery guns, eight electronic warfare stations and 11 ammunition and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,243 Ukrainian UAVs, five cruise missiles over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,243 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five Flamingo cruise missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, 28 guided aerial bombs, 39 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four Neptune long-range missiles and 1,243 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 113,957 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,647 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,664 multiple rocket launchers, 33,257 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,266 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.