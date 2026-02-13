Russia’s Sarma MLRS serves as effective response to American HIMARS — expert

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s newest Sarma multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) can be considered an effective response to the American HIMARS, Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Director Ruslan Pukhov told TASS.

The MLRS was first presented at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia. "The Russian state tech corporation Rostec developed the Sarma MLRS in just three years, and this speed is truly impressive. It’s a lightweight version of the Tornado-S combat vehicle with a launcher consisting of six launch tubes for 300mm rockets instead of 12. Moreover, the Sarma weighs almost half as much as the Tornado-S and Smerch systems, which increases its mobility. Obviously, the American HIMARS MLRS influenced our specialists to develop the Sarma. The new vehicle can easily be considered an effective response to the Americans," Pukhov said.

The expert added that the Sarma aligns with the trend toward creating more distributed and compact platforms, which is relevant in light of the increasing battlefield transparency and, consequently, the greater vulnerability of individual combat units. Pukhov added that the Sarma is in line with the trend toward transforming artillery into high-precision weapons. "Now another challenge remains: providing the troops with a sufficient number of both the launchers and missiles," the expert noted.

The Sarma is a modernized successor to the Smerch and Tornado-S heavy MLRS line. It also has a 300mm caliber, but has fewer launch tubes – six instead of 12. This significantly reduces the vehicle’s overall weight and increases its mobility and cross-country capability. The Sarma is equipped with a modern automated fire control system. A batch of the newest Sarma MLRS has already been delivered to the troops and is undergoing comprehensive testing in the special military operation zone.