France, Italy decline to pledge money in military aid to Kiev in 2026

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. France and Italy did not commit to providing military assistance to Ukraine in 2026 following a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels, materials released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and seen by TASS showed.

Earlier, France suggested diverting the funds being channeled into weapons purchases for Ukraine to projects developing the European defense industry, while the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has supported US initiatives toward peace in Ukraine. Paris and Rome refrained from announcing specific aid packages, nor did they commit any funds to buy US weapons under the PURL program.

Nor did Ukraine receive similar pledges from Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovenia.

Great Britain, Germany, as well as the Nordic and Baltic countries remain Kiev’s most active sponsors.