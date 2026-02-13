FACTBOX: Fifty-eight Ukrainian drone strikes on southern Russia, casualties reported

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 58 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the night, the Defense Ministry reported.

Three people were injured in a drone strike carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces in the southern Volgograd Region. A private residential house sustained significant damage, and debris fell on the premises of industrial facilities.

TASS has compiled the key details on the aftermath.

Scale

- From 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on February 12 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on February 13, on-duty air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 58 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- The Defense Ministry stated that 43 drones were downed over the Volgograd Region, 12 over the Rostov Region, two over the Kursk Region, and one over the Republic of Crimea.

Aftermath

- Three people sustained injuries as a result of the Ukrainian drone strike in the Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov reported.

- Private households in the city of Volgograd and adjacent municipal districts sustained damage.

- A residential house belonging to a large family in the urban-type settlement of Yamy, Sredneakhtubinsky District, sustained significant damage. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized.

- In the Krasnoarmeysky District, an 18-year-old adolescent and a woman were hospitalized.

- There is no threat to the lives of those wounded.

- Additionally, drone debris fell on the premises of several industrial enterprises in the city of Volgograd and the region.