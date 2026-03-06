Moldova needs to begin talks on buying Russian gas amid Middle East crisis — ex-President

CHISINAU, March 6. /TASS/. Moldova’s former President Igor Dodon believes that the country must urgently start negotiations with Russia on purchasing gas in response to the energy crisis that has erupted amid the situation in the Middle East.

"Amid the deepening energy crisis, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Republic of Moldova urgently needs to start talks with Russia on purchasing natural gas. The situation on the European energy market will continue to deteriorate. Competition for energy resources is growing, prices remain unstable, and more and more countries are acting pragmatically, primarily based on their own national interests," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

He cited the example of Hungary, which recently held talks with Russia and received guarantees of energy supplies.

"The world is gradually moving toward a new reality, in which countries will increasingly be divided into two categories - those with access to energy resources and those without. Which of these groups the Republic of Moldova will fall into directly depends on the decisions of the current government. Unfortunately, instead, we hear more and more political discussions about joining NATO or unification with Romania - topics intensively promoted by [President] Maia Sandu. However, today, people don't need geopolitical slogans. People need stable tariffs, warm homes, and confidence in the future," said Dodon, who is the leader of the country's largest opposition Socialist Party.

The Moldovan government declared a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector due to the situation in Iran and the Persian Gulf, and Sandu warned Moldovan citizens about rising prices for energy resources and other goods due to the crisis. The authorities are attempting to stockpile fuel for domestic consumption, particularly in case of potential power outages. Furthermore, the authorities have imposed restrictions on electricity sales to private organizations during peak hours as part of the government's high-alert regime in the energy sector.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising gas and electricity prices. Last year, Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas through its territory. This led to a reduction in electricity generation at the Moldavskaya GRES (State District Power Plant) in Transnistria. In this situation, Moldova has switched entirely to purchasing gas and electricity from European suppliers at higher prices.