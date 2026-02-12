US secretly sends nearly 6,000 Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran — WSJ

NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. The United States has secretly delivered several thousand Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

According to the report, almost 6,000 terminals were illegally sent through the Iranian border. Over the past few months, the US Department of State has purchased approximately 7,000 Starlink terminals, most of them in January.

US President Donald Trump was informed of the move, but it is unclear whether he directly authorized it.

In January, Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk's SpaceX had cancelled the fee needed to access Starlink infrastructure in Iran.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. On January 23, Araghchi said that the death toll from the riots had reached 3,117, with both civilians and security officers among the victims. Washington warned that it was considering the use of force against the Islamic Republic.