Bank of Russia cuts key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 15.5% per annum

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has lowered the key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 15.5% per annum at its first meeting in 2026, according to a press release following its board meeting.

"On February 13, 2026, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 15.50% per annum. The economy continues to return to a balanced growth path. However, the Bank of Russia estimates that the underlying measures of current price growth have not changed considerably. After the effect of one-off factors fades, disinflation will continue," the document said.

The regulator noted that it would assess the need for a further key rate cut at its upcoming meetings, depending on the sustainability of the inflation slowdown and the dynamics of inflation expectations.