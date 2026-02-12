Russia delivers precision strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike by precision weapons on the Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, in response to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and sites for the production and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,270 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,270 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 210 troops and a Grad multiple launch rocket system in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 120 troops and a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 315 troops, a German-made Leopard tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 390 troops and 15 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 55 troops, four artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys Ukrainian army’s Grad rocket launcher in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Andreyevka, Miropolye and Novodmitrovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pokrovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system and two field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 12 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Borovaya, Kovalevka and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, three Kozak armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade, two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Konstantinovka, Dmitrovka, Yurkovka and Nikiforovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 120 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroys German-made Leopard tank in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Grishino, Svetloye, Belitskoye, Kucherov Yar and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka, Gavrilovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 315 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 390 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 15 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Gorkoye, Rovnoye, Samoilovka, Nikolskoye, Charivnoye, Rozovka and Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tikhoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 390 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, 15 armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Vesyoloye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, 23 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, four electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops pound Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 211 Ukrainian UAVs, five Flamingo missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 211 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five Flamingo cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, six guided aerial bombs, eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 211 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 113,737 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,620 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,664 multiple rocket launchers, 33,234 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,176 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.