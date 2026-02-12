US businesses to receive no security guarantees for activities in Venezuela — energy sec

NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. The US government will not provide any security guarantees to American companies willing to work in Venezuela, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

"The US government is not going to offer physical security or economic security. American businesses and international businesses - they do business all around the world in all different political and risk environments. Venezuela is no different than that. It's just it was one of the absolute riskiest, worst business environments. That was two months ago; today, it's meaningfully better," Wright told CNN in an interview.

Meanwhile, the secretary said Venezuela has "very serious fiscal problems" that will not be resolved in a year or even "two or three years." It will only be possible to carry out full-fledged reforms and make changes in the country after the election, Wright added.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that major US oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil were cautious about calls to invest in restoring Venezuela’s oil industry. The heads of both firms see significant long-term potential in the Bolivarian Republic but believe political and legal reforms are necessary to protect their investments.