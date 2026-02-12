Russia ready to drive hard bargain with US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared for dialogue with Washington on Ukraine on equal terms, and, if necessary, to engage in tough negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We have no illusions and are committed to continuing dialogue with the Americans on strictly equal terms. If needed, we are prepared to negotiate firmly," the senior diplomat noted at the Zhirinovsky Readings International Scientific and Expert Forum.

At the same time, Ryabkov noted that Russia is facing "extreme hostility from Europe which has become the main sponsor of the Kiev regime and a systemic opponent of Russia, taking a course towards militarization and preparing for a direct confrontation with us," calling this situation a "complicating factor."