Russia’s Pacific Fleet detachment of ships set out on mission in Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet have embarked on a long-range maritime mission in the Asia-Pacific region, the fleet's press service reported.

"A Pacific Fleet detachment of ships, including the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, as well as the medium-sized sea tanker Pechenga, has set out on a long-distance voyage to carry out assigned missions in the Asia-Pacific region. As part of the upcoming activities, the corvettes and tanker will conduct a series of exercises in the region and make routine port calls at friendly nations," the press service reported.

According to the Russian Pacific Fleet, upon leaving their naval base to the Sea of Japan, the crews conducted naval exercises to repel air attacks and repel attacks of uncrewed surface vessel of a simulated enemy. In Peter the Great Bay, the naval detachment practiced anti-submarine warfare missions with a naval air Ka-27 helicopter, which is based on one of the ships.