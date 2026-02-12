UN not yet invited to Board of Peace meeting in Washington — official

UNITED NATIONS, February 12. /TASS/. The United Nations has not yet been invited to take part in the Board of Peace meeting set to be held in Washington on February 19, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN secretary general, said at a briefing.

"I'm not aware that we'll have anybody present in Washington. If that changes, I will let you know," he noted in response to a question.

Dujarric added that the UN largely planned to coordinate its activities with the Board of Peace through its Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Ramiz Alakbarov.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The body was created as part of efforts to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The Board of Peace was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip, but it is also supposed to prevent and settle conflicts in other regions.