Trump may abandon Ukraine settlement in coming weeks — magazine

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may refuse to continue participating in efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict in the coming weeks as the midterm elections in Congress approach this fall, The Atlantic reports.

"The Ukrainians sensed that time was running out. In the coming weeks, as the campaign season consumes more of Trump’s attention, he could decide that the negotiations have become a political loser for him. He might then walk away laying the blame for the failure of diplomacy on the intransigence of one or both of the warring sides," the publication says.

"For nearly a year - ever since Vladimir Zelensky engaged in a televised shouting match with Trump and Vice President [of the US JD] Vance in the Oval Office last February - the Ukrainians have tried hard to demonstrate their willingness to compromise," The Atlantic points out.

Midterm elections in the US will be held on November 3. One-third of the Senate and all seats in the House of Representatives will be up for re-election. The Democratic Party, which opposes Trump, hopes to regain control of Congress in these elections.