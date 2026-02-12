IIHF chief Luc Tardif calls for Russia's swift return to intl ice hockey

MILAN, February 12. /TASS/. President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif says he wants the national ice hockey teams of Russia and Belarus back on the international stage as soon as possible, The Hockey News web portal reported on Thursday.

"We want Belarus and Russia to come back as soon as possible," Tardif said at a news conference on Thursday. "Because that will mean that the world is getting a little better."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in turn: "We will follow what the international community is doing in terms of athletics."

"I don't see the need to go in weigh in separately. Frankly, in terms of our game and our players - wherever they are from - if we can steer clear of geopolitical issues, not just this one but a whole host of other ones, I think that's better for our game and it's better for our fans," the NHL chief added.

In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were also barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and Tardif told TASS in 2025 that the decision was made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the IIHF had no say in this.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.