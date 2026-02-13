No US security guarantees for Kiev before peace deal with Moscow — Politico

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. The United States does not plan to provide Ukraine with security guarantees until Kiev reaches a peace agreement with Moscow, Politico reported, citing European and US officials.

According to a senior US official, US President Donald Trump is seeking to use the security guarantees as leverage over Vladimir Zelensky. "He wants to get a lot of things firmed up and solidified before actually signing. He doesn’t just want to sign it, and if that sort of impedes any further peace talks, what’s the point?" the official said.

Politico’s source noted that the territorial issue remains "the main sticking point" at the talks. "Both sides are pretty dug in, but I think everyone feels that there’s a path forward," the official told the newspaper.