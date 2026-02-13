US to redirect aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford from Caribbean Sea to Middle East — NYT

NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. The US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying vessels are to be redeployed from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources.

According to their information, the ship's crew has been notified that it will join the strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf. The publication recalls that the Gerald R. Ford departed from the port of Norfolk, Virginia, in June of last year and was redirected to the Caribbean Sea in October. The aircraft carrier was involved in the attack on Caracas on January 3, and its deployment had already been extended once.

The crew had expected to return to base in early March, but due to the redeployment, the sailors will likely not make it home until late April or early May, the newspaper noted. This will also prevent the necessary scheduled maintenance of the vessel, The New York Times added.