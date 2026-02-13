Russia to provide Cuba with material assistance — MFA

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia has reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Cuba and committed to providing assistance, including material aid, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced in an interview with TASS.

"We certainly stand in solidarity with Cuba and will assist it, including through material supplies. This support is already underway," Ryabkov stated.

He clarified that Russia is now in a position to offer tangible support and emphasized that, while there is no immediate prospect of coordinated action within the BRICS alliance, various options remain on the table depending on how the situation evolves. "For now, our support continues on an individual basis," Ryabkov explained. "As a close partner and ally, Russia, along with other BRICS members with strong ties to Havana, including China, is doing everything within its power."

Meanwhile, the United States is exerting intense pressure on Cuba. Ryabkov criticized Washington's actions, describing them as violations of international law under the guise of the updated Monroe Doctrine. "The US will not hesitate to employ any illegal means to undermine Cuba," he warned.

US efforts to block Cuba

The US has renewed its blockade of Cuba, reaffirming its aim to overthrow the island nation's Communist government at all cost. Notably, Washington has imposed an embargo on all fuel deliveries, exacerbating shortages on the island. The US has previously halted oil supplies from Mexico and Venezuela, with reports of American forces even kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In an effort to further destabilize Cuba, the US announced plans to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries willing to supply Cuba with fuel. Despite these measures, the Russian embassy in Havana stated that Moscow will soon begin delivering oil and petroleum products as humanitarian aid.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed Havana's stance, stating that Cuba is not engaging in negotiations with Washington, aside from technical discussions related to migration. However, he emphasized that Cuba remains open to serious and responsible dialogue.