US pressure on Hungary, Slovakia goes against ‘Anchorage spirit’ — Russian senator

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement about his plans to discuss with Hungarian and Slovak authorities the abandonment of Russian energy supplies runs counter to the de-escalation efforts initiated at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Deputy Head of the Russian Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk told TASS.

"Statements about intentions to persuade Hungary and Slovakia to abandon Russian energy supplies run counter to the de-escalation trend set in Anchorage. If on one hand there is a declared readiness for dialogue, and on the other hand steps are taken to exert further economic pressure, this inevitably casts doubt on the real willingness of the US to reach agreements," Basyuk said.

According to the senator, the energy sector is a matter of sovereign choice for states and their economic security. "Attempts to politicize it and force decisions on allies do not contribute to stabilizing the situation or to restoring trust in international relations," Basyuk added.