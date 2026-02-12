EU should be at negotiating table with Russia to discuss European security — Macron

PARIS, February 12. /TASS/. Europe deserves a seat at the negotiating table on the Ukrainian conflict to discuss European security and other important matters, French President Emmanuel Macron said after an informal EU summit in Belgium.

"We, Europeans, have questions to discuss. That is why we need to be at the negotiating table when the matters of Europe’s prosperity, future and security architecture are being discussed," Macron said in a speech aired by the Elysee Palace’s X page.

According to the French leader, "all of this needs to be prepared at the European level, in order to be ready for a discussion with Russia when the time comes.".