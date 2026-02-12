Arctic Council effectively blocked as West dismantles cooperation — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Western countries are deliberately destroying all peaceful means of cooperation in the Arctic, and the work of the Arctic Council has been effectively blocked, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"All peaceful instruments of cooperation are being deliberately destroyed, and the work of the Arctic Council, which was the main international platform for managing the situation in the Arctic and establishing cooperation, has been effectively blocked. In this region, international cooperation is now more necessary than ever," he told Izvestia.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the breakdown in relations is being used to militarize the region and turn it into an arena of direct confrontation. The peaceful architecture of the Arctic, developed over decades, is being dismantled as Western countries disregard years of constructive interaction, Grushko said.

"Suddenly, they all started talking about how the Arctic is not a zone of reduced tension. Now it has also been declared an arena of confrontation where they - I mean NATO and the European Union - want to confront not only Russia, which is allegedly militarizing the region, but also China," he concluded.