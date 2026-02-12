3D printing equipment, new UAVs: Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup South

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the Battlegroup South and listened to reports of its commanders at a command post, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has put together key facts about the defense minister’s inspection.

Meeting at a command post

- Belousov held a meeting at a command post of one of the Battlegroup South's units, listening to reports from commanders on the current situation in the area of responsibility and troop operations.

- Battlegroup Commander Lieutenant General Sergey Medvedev reported to the defense chief on the progress of offensive operations by the Battlegroup’s forces and the details of enemy actions.

- Belousov praised the effectiveness of the Battlegroup’s combat operations.

- The Russian defense chief handed state awards to the service members who had displayed bravery, courage and valor.

3D printing equipment

The deputy chief of the Battlegroup South’s Command of Unmanned Systems Forces reported that 3D printing equipment had been delivered to the Battlegroup South’s troops in fulfillment of the defense minister’s instruction to make parts for UAVs and provide for their maintenance and repairs.

Innovations demonstrated to the defense chief

- Belousov was informed that a new fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was now available for relaying a radio signal and increasing the operational range of strike drones.

- The defense minister viewed a mobile system prototype developed by the Battlegroup South’s personnel and designed to provide the entire spectrum of advanced and secure communications.

- In addition, Belousov viewed deployable jammers of FPV drones designed to shield the routes of the movement of assault groups along with the routes for the delivery of supplies and ammunition.

- The Russian defense minister was also shown unmanned aerial vehicles and ground-based robotic platforms made by specialists of the Battlegroup South. These systems undergo constant upgrade and are outfitted with combat modules depending on the nature of assigned objectives.