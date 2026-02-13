French politician highlights persistent issues at the Louvre

PARIS, February 13. /TASS/. The Louvre is facing crises on a daily basis, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, said.

"There's now a catastrophe every day at the Louvre! Thefts, smuggling, leaks, etc., it never stops! Meanwhile, the museum management is building a luxurious private dining room," the politician wrote on X.

Philippot also called it a "shame" for France that Laurence des Cars is still the museum director.

On February 12, Le Parisien reported that a fraudulent ticket-selling network had been dismantled at the Louvre. This incident adds to the list of problems the main Paris museum has faced recently. On October 19, 2025, the Louvre was robbed of royal jewels. In November, the museum had to close one of its galleries due to a water leak, and since mid-December, museum staff have been striking to demand improved working conditions.

According to BFMTV, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati, before leaving her post to run for mayor of Paris, could dismiss Louvre director Laurence des Cars amid the museum’s troubles.