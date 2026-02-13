Russia’s inexpensive drones prove effective against Baba-Yaga copters — security source

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The use of inexpensive FPV drones equipped with iron bars and nets has proven highly effective against the Baba-Yaga-type hexacopters used by Ukrainian troops, a source in Russia’s security agencies told TASS.

"Inexpensive FPV drones with nets or UAVs carrying a charge or, for example, iron bars have proven highly effective against the Baba-Yaga drones and their analogues. Both drones are often destroyed in such attacks, but their cost is incomparable, differing by dozens of times," the source said.

He also noted the Verba man-portable air defense system (MANPADS). "It is capable of intercepting both attack and reconnaissance aircraft-type UAVs operating at various altitudes," the source said.

"Following the example of the Russian Armed Forces, the enemy, as expected, has expanded the use of fiber-optic drones to overcome electronic warfare systems. Such drones are also often intercepted by our operators. Furthermore, shotguns, which soldiers carry when moving in vehicles, have also proven effective," the security source added.