Arms race already underway regardless of New START situation — MP

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The termination of the New START Treaty will not trigger a new arms race, because one is already underway in one form or another, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the State Duma lower house of Russia’s parliament and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said in an interview with TASS.

"According to experts, an arms race is already underway in one form or another. So, this is more of a rhetorical device. It would be an exaggeration to say that the expiration of the New START Treaty will trigger a new round of the arms race," Slutsky said, answering a related question.

The parliamentarian also noted that the treaty did not cover the latest types of weapons, "including hypersonic weapons." "However, the New START Treaty was a crucial element in the entire system of nuclear safety and strategic stability control," he added.

The Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) between Russia and the United States, the last remaining international legal constraint on nuclear weapons deployment, expired on February 5 due to Washington’s reluctance to extend it. US President Donald Trump earlier indicated that he expected to negotiate a "better" agreement that would include China.

On September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was prepared to adhere to the designated restrictions for another year after the New START Treaty expired in February 2026. He emphasized that this measure was feasible only if Washington acted in a similar manner. A few days later, the US administration praised the Russian leader’s initiative, but no formal response to Moscow's proposal was received from Washington.