Israeli president says no decision yet on Netanyahu pardon request

TEL AVIV, February 13. /TASS/. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he is considering a proposal from his US counterpart Donald Trump to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but has not yet made a decision on the matter yet.

"President Herzog deeply appreciates President Trump for his significant contribution to the State of Israel and its security. Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law. Contrary to the impression created by President Trump’s remarks, President Herzog has not yet made any decision on this matter," the president’s office said.

In June 2025, Trump called for an end to Netanyahu’s trial in Israel, describing it as a mockery of justice. On October 13, during a speech at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, Trump addressed Herzog and proposed pardoning the prime minister. On November 12, the Kan public broadcaster reported that Herzog had received an official letter from Trump proposing a pardon for Netanyahu. On November 30, Netanyahu submitted a request for a pardon to the president through his lawyer.

Netanyahu is charged with three counts of corruption, including receiving illegal gifts worth more than 700,000 shekels, or about $213,000, including cigars and champagne. He is also accused of fraudulently regulating the media in exchange for favorable coverage of his activities and of bribery to promote projects in the interests of his friends. The trial began in 2020 in the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem courts, and Netanyahu has repeatedly denied the charges.

In December 2024, the prime minister began testifying in court, but the hearings have since been repeatedly interrupted, canceled, or postponed for various reasons.