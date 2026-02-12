MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Kiev government may agree to withdraw its forces from Donbass, Vladimir Zelensky’s advisers told The Atlantic.

Two of his advisers told the magazine that Ukraine "may be ready to accept the hardest concession of all: giving up control of land" in Donbass. To legitimize such a compromise, the Kiev government is examining the possibility of holding a referendum this spring.

According to the report, some members of Zelensky’s inner circle are worried that chances for peace are dwindling. At the same time, Zelensky himself told the Atlantic that he would rather take no deal at all than accept a bad one. He once again claimed that he is ready for peace on the conditions of a ceasefire and security guarantees.

At the same time, Zelensky admitted that an agreement on security guarantees between the United States and Ukraine remains to be finalized, and basic questions related to the document remain unsolved, backtracking on his earlier announcements that the document was "100% ready" for Ukraine to sign.