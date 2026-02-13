Russia’s T-90 tank beat out Ukraine’s T-84 for 2001 India contract — expert

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia was able to secure its tank contract with India 25 years ago because the country’s T-90 proved itself worthier in tests versus its Ukrainian competitor the T-84, Alexander Nozdrachev, who served as General Director of the Russian Agency for Conventional Arms from 1999 to 2004, told TASS.

"Our key advantage was that we offered not just to supply tanks, but also to transfer technology. We said in all negotiations: ‘We’re not just selling you tanks, we’re giving you technology.’ We offered to localize production to the Indian side. Moreover, during the trials in which the Ukrainian tank also participated, our tank demonstrated significantly better results," Nozdrachev explained.

He noted that the Ukrainian side, with its T-84 tank, was at one point the frontrunner for the Indian contract. "They had already made deliveries to Pakistan, and their tanks had proven themselves there. We had fierce competition on our hands," Nozdrachev added.

According to him, after the Russian tanks began to be tested in 1999, India realized they were the better choice. "The test program requirements were very demanding, especially for the engine, which was run at extreme conditions. Thanks to the efforts of test crews from the Uralvagonzavod Group and representatives of the Main Armored Vehicle Directorate of the Defense Ministry in 2000 we received positive test results and approval from the Indian military, who participated in these trials," the expert said.