Two power plants damaged in Kiev — energy minister

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Two combined thermoelectric power plants in Kiev have sustained damage, according to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Denis Shmygal.

"Today, CHP-5 and CHP-6 in Kiev were damaged. The gas distribution and gas compressor units at one of the plants were affected, while at the other, circulation pumps and the water treatment system were compromised," Shmygal stated, as reported by Strana.

He expressed optimism that repairs could be completed within two days.

Earlier today, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that more than half of the city’s apartment buildings - approximately 3,700 out of 6,000 - were left without heating.